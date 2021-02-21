YOU COIN (YOU) Reaches Market Cap of $6.57 Million

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 21st. One YOU COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, YOU COIN has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. YOU COIN has a market cap of $6.57 million and $1.28 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00059004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.45 or 0.00777285 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00042858 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00059120 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00019214 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00039519 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,579.94 or 0.04532428 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN (CRYPTO:YOU) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

