Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 899,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 24,618 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.30% of Yum! Brands worth $97,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YUM. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 175.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.29.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total value of $269,362.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,433.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,112 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUM opened at $105.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.56. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.95 and a 12-month high of $110.66.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

