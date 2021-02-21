Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) to post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bioanalytical Systems’ earnings. Bioanalytical Systems reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bioanalytical Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.09 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bioanalytical Systems.

Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Bioanalytical Systems had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a negative return on equity of 42.74%. The business had revenue of $15.77 million during the quarter.

Separately, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bioanalytical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

BASI stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $15.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,927. The stock has a market cap of $175.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.45 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Bioanalytical Systems has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $17.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BASI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bioanalytical Systems by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bioanalytical Systems by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 100,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bioanalytical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

About Bioanalytical Systems

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc, doing business as Inotiv, provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

