Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Will Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Analysts expect Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Braskem’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. Braskem reported earnings of ($1.78) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 135.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braskem will report full year earnings of ($3.46) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Braskem.

BAK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Braskem in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braskem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Braskem stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.53. The company had a trading volume of 263,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.36. Braskem has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $14.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Braskem by 37.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Braskem by 21.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Braskem by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Braskem in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Braskem in the fourth quarter valued at $2,281,000. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

