Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MP Materials.

Several brokerages recently commented on MP. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE MP traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.05. 5,896,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,356,759. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.80. MP Materials has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $46.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth $405,000. JHL Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,529,345,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $962,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,399,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,122,000. Institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

