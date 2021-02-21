Zacks: Analysts Expect Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Corvus Gold.

Get Corvus Gold alerts:

Corvus Gold (NYSE:KOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03).

Shares of KOR opened at $2.21 on Friday. Corvus Gold has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $3.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.34.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corvus Gold (KOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.