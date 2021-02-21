Zacks: Analysts Expect Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ earnings. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 132.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.39 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives.

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

IEA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from $6.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

In other news, Director Ocm Fie, Llc sold 8,853,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $148,292,490.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Terence R. Montgomery sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $44,352.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,590.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,870,837 shares of company stock worth $148,613,563. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the third quarter valued at approximately $458,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEA stock traded up $1.22 on Friday, reaching $17.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,077,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,689. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.05 and a beta of 1.83. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $24.13.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (IEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.