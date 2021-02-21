Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) to Post $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Medical’s earnings. Apollo Medical also reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Medical will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.01 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Apollo Medical.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

Several analysts have commented on AMEH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMEH traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.59. The company had a trading volume of 113,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,408. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Apollo Medical has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $24.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 74,294 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Apollo Medical by 12.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Apollo Medical by 97.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 14,774 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Medical by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $397,000. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company, leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver quality care to its patients.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Medical (AMEH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.