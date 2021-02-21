Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $794.36 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) will report sales of $794.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $785.10 million to $800.79 million. Option Care Health reported sales of $720.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full year sales of $3.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Option Care Health.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OPCH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Option Care Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Option Care Health in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Option Care Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Option Care Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 600,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 6,302,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,202 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 8,897.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 2,034,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,936 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,687,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,012,000 after acquiring an additional 812,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 775,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $18.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.85. Option Care Health has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $20.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Option Care Health, Inc offers independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapy designed for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapy and services; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including heart failure, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications.

