Zacks: Brokerages Expect ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $735.72 Million

Brokerages expect ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) to report sales of $735.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for ContextLogic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $737.00 million and the lowest is $734.41 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ContextLogic will report full-year sales of $2.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ContextLogic.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WISH. Bank of America began coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group began coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. ContextLogic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

ContextLogic stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. ContextLogic has a 12 month low of $17.41 and a 12 month high of $32.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Bienville Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth about $8,390,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth about $489,468,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth about $1,642,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ContextLogic (WISH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.