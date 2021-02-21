Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings. Dyadic International posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dyadic International.

Shares of DYAI stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.02. 73,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,735. Dyadic International has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $10.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.78. The firm has a market cap of $165.44 million, a PE ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 0.14.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 542.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dyadic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dyadic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dyadic International by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Dyadic International by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic proteins.

