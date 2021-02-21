Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings. Dyadic International posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 29th.
On average, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dyadic International.
Shares of DYAI stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.02. 73,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,735. Dyadic International has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $10.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.78. The firm has a market cap of $165.44 million, a PE ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 0.14.
Dyadic International Company Profile
Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic proteins.
