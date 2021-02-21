Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) to Post -$0.02 EPS

Analysts expect that Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ocugen’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocugen will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $1.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ocugen.

OCGN has been the subject of several research reports. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright raised shares of Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ocugen from $1.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.64.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. 8.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCGN traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,903,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,073,070. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. Ocugen has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

