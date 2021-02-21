Zacks Investment Research Comments on CoreCivic, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CXW)

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CoreCivic in a report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for CoreCivic’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $473.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.07 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Shares of CXW stock opened at $7.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $860.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.23. CoreCivic has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $17.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CoreCivic by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,535,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,408,000 after purchasing an additional 792,211 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its position in CoreCivic by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,236,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,652,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in CoreCivic by 61.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,056,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,456,000 after purchasing an additional 781,694 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CoreCivic by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,544,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,119,000 after purchasing an additional 36,234 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CoreCivic by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,015,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 385,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Company Profile

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.