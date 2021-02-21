Zano 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $153,634.00 (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded up 27% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One Zano coin can now be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00001938 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Zano has traded 60.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zano has a total market capitalization of $11.41 million and approximately $153,634.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zano alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,725.26 or 0.99577671 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00036768 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $287.35 or 0.00513481 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.56 or 0.00787256 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006374 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $157.66 or 0.00281726 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.32 or 0.00139960 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00007838 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002228 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,551,462 coins and its circulating supply is 10,521,962 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zano is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

Zano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.