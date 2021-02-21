Zap (ZAP) Trading Up 0.3% Over Last Week

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Zap token can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000433 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zap has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zap has a total market capitalization of $58.27 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00058584 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.68 or 0.00776948 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00042949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006227 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00059495 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004040 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00018550 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,583.14 or 0.04533640 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00039274 BTC.

About Zap

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a token. It launched on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

