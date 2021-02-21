ZB Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.91 Million (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 31.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 21st. One ZB Token token can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000738 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZB Token has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar. ZB Token has a total market capitalization of $198.46 million and approximately $5.91 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ZB Token Profile

ZB Token (CRYPTO:ZB) is a token. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

Buying and Selling ZB Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

