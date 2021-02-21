ZClassic Market Cap Hits $3.20 Million (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $52,407.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000601 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZClassic has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.74 or 0.00279036 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.10 or 0.00125346 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00056436 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001074 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,122,745 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com

Buying and Selling ZClassic

ZClassic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

