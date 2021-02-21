Zcoin (XZC) Price Hits $4.23 on Top Exchanges

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. During the last week, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcoin has a total market cap of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,120.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,967.58 or 0.03385358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.80 or 0.00397114 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $719.67 or 0.01238240 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.27 or 0.00423730 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.37 or 0.00437655 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00027454 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.80 or 0.00281837 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

