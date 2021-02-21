Zeepin (ZPT) Achieves Market Cap of $299,001.60

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 21st. Over the last week, Zeepin has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $299,001.60 and approximately $30,445.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.45 or 0.00490017 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00066624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00091694 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00061291 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00076069 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $251.46 or 0.00448984 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00027545 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zeepin Coin Trading

Zeepin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

