Zel 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $660,167.00 (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 21st. Zel has a total market capitalization of $8.08 million and $660,167.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zel has traded 45.1% higher against the US dollar. One Zel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0662 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.96 or 0.00286806 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.75 or 0.00127246 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00048742 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001059 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 122,040,300 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official website is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

Zel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

