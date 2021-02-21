Zel Price Reaches $0.0875 (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last week, Zel has traded up 98.4% against the dollar. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0875 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a total market cap of $10.68 million and $870,795.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.21 or 0.00274956 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.58 or 0.00122470 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00062616 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003104 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001102 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 122,076,300 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official website for Zel is zel.cash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

Zel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

