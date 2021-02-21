Zenfuse Market Cap Reaches $10.85 Million (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 21st. In the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded up 16.7% against the dollar. One Zenfuse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000488 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zenfuse has a market capitalization of $10.85 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zenfuse Profile

Zenfuse (ZEFU) is a token. It was first traded on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,286,249 tokens. Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

Zenfuse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

