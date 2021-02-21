Zenswap Network Token Market Capitalization Tops $14,100.86 (ZNT)

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded 34.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. During the last seven days, Zenswap Network Token has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One Zenswap Network Token token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Zenswap Network Token has a total market cap of $14,100.86 and $679.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zenswap Network Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00059966 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $436.23 or 0.00756679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00043958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006210 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00057867 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00019453 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00039935 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,646.29 or 0.04590249 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token Token Profile

Zenswap Network Token is a token. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 tokens. Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zenswap Network Token is www.zenswapnetwork.info

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

Zenswap Network Token Token Trading

Zenswap Network Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenswap Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenswap Network Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zenswap Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zenswap Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zenswap Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.