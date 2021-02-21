ZENZO 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $960.00 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 21st. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $960.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for about $0.0999 or 0.00000172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZENZO has traded 40.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00051643 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.95 or 0.00242741 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00011086 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00012428 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000160 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

ZENZO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

