ZEON Trading 8.2% Lower Over Last Week (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last seven days, ZEON has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One ZEON token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. ZEON has a total market cap of $17.11 million and approximately $212,169.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON (ZEON) is a token. It launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network . The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network

ZEON Token Trading

ZEON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

