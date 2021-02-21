ZEON (ZEON) Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.23 Million

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 21st. One ZEON token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZEON has a market capitalization of $20.23 million and $299,767.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZEON has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00058635 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.86 or 0.00771913 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00042739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00059742 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004032 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00018659 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00039356 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,573.89 or 0.04516957 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON is a token. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network

Buying and Selling ZEON

ZEON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

