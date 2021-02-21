Zero Market Capitalization Achieves $1.84 Million (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC on popular exchanges. Zero has a market cap of $1.84 million and $73,791.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zero has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zero Coin Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,680,276 coins. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zero

Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

