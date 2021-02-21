Zero Utility Token (ZUT) Reaches Market Cap of $1.09 Million

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 21st. During the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Zero Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $74,383.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero Utility Token token can now be purchased for about $1,125.75 or 0.01938554 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.15 or 0.00504810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00067958 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.81 or 0.00090940 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00062202 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00076294 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00028868 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.61 or 0.00383340 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Profile

Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 tokens. Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io

