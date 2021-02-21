ZeroSwap (ZEE) Price Hits $1.12

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. ZeroSwap has a total market cap of $25.24 million and $10.01 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded 20.1% higher against the dollar. One ZeroSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00001918 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.60 or 0.00508556 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00067464 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00088920 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00062329 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00076360 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00029419 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $226.53 or 0.00388415 BTC.

ZeroSwap Profile

ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,565,873 tokens. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

