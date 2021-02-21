Zetacoin (ZET) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. During the last week, Zetacoin has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zetacoin has a total market cap of $177,096.53 and approximately $8,869.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zetacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,716.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $691.32 or 0.01218900 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $241.80 or 0.00426325 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00030342 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003875 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000053 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Zetacoin Coin Profile

Zetacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,493,631 coins. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

