ZeusNetwork Price Tops $0.0000 (ZEUS)

ZeusNetwork (CURRENCY:ZEUS) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One ZeusNetwork token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZeusNetwork has a market cap of $80,710.43 and $1.00 worth of ZeusNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZeusNetwork has traded up 136.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006858 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007226 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000115 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZeusNetwork Token Profile

ZEUS is a token. ZeusNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ZeusNetwork is zeusfundme.com . ZeusNetwork’s official Twitter account is @network_zeus and its Facebook page is accessible here

