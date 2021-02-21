ZeuxCoin Trading 11.1% Higher Over Last Week (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 21st. ZeuxCoin has a market cap of $190,058.38 and approximately $8,403.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeuxCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00059703 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.50 or 0.00758717 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00043584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00058393 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00019476 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,651.77 or 0.04546740 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00039192 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Coin Profile

ZeuxCoin (CRYPTO:ZUC) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com . The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

