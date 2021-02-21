Zilliqa Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 21st. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and approximately $173.20 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003611 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00073976 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003170 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1,147.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.08 or 0.00126866 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,267,986,638 coins and its circulating supply is 10,976,519,485 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zilliqa Coin Trading

