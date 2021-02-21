Zilliqa Tops One Day Trading Volume of $264.05 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $1.54 billion and $264.05 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003618 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00071567 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002382 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00010143 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,265,631,673 coins and its circulating supply is 10,974,164,520 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com

Zilliqa Coin Trading

Zilliqa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

