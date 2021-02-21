Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock Position Decreased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 76.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 132,963 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $5,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,738,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,105,000. 25.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZG. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Zillow Group from $85.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $85.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Zillow Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.08.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $191.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $212.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.27. The stock has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a PE ratio of -97.68 and a beta of 1.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

