ZKSwap Trading Up 292% Over Last 7 Days (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 25.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One ZKSwap token can currently be purchased for about $9.73 or 0.00017068 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ZKSwap has traded 292% higher against the US dollar. ZKSwap has a total market capitalization of $778.38 million and $131.01 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.75 or 0.00499507 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00067055 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00092895 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00061468 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00076821 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.29 or 0.00428528 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00028070 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,000,000 tokens.

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

