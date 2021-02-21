Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Position Boosted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,386,823 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises 1.3% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 3.50% of Zoetis worth $2,754,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Zoetis by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 434,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,757,000 after buying an additional 12,841 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,657,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $190,735.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,734 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,592 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $160.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.68. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

