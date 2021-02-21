Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $435.17.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

In other news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $736,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,284 shares of company stock worth $59,679,622 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

ZM opened at $417.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $385.20 and its 200-day moving average is $404.38. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $97.02 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The company has a market cap of $119.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 534.95, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 366.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

