ZrCoin (ZRC) Market Capitalization Tops $2.75 Million

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One ZrCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00000989 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ZrCoin has traded 93.1% higher against the US dollar. ZrCoin has a market capitalization of $2.75 million and approximately $94,603.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.60 or 0.00485016 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00066803 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.65 or 0.00090779 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00061084 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00076209 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $254.11 or 0.00455468 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00027089 BTC.

About ZrCoin

ZrCoin launched on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io

ZrCoin Token Trading

ZrCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

