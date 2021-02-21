ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Holdings Reduced by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC decreased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 75,498 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $10,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,615,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $527,045,000 after purchasing an additional 322,881 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,582,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,873,000 after acquiring an additional 44,680 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,297,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,143,000 after acquiring an additional 47,912 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 691.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,165,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 1,061,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,957,000 after acquiring an additional 428,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ZTO Express (Cayman) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $36.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.23.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $977.80 million during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 13.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

