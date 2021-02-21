ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Trading 55% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 79.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 55% lower against the US dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a market capitalization of $615,925.15 and $426.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZUM TOKEN alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $247.17 or 0.00427616 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 53.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001191 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000985 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 86,135,238,903 coins and its circulating supply is 14,092,777,234 coins. The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

ZUM TOKEN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZUM TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUM TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.