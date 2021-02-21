ZumCoin (ZUM) Reaches Market Cap of $2.07 Million

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 314.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and approximately $15.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000163 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

