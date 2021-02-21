ZumCoin (ZUM) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $22.00

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 65.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ZumCoin has traded down 80.1% against the US dollar. ZumCoin has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $22.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000165 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 124% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

ZumCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

