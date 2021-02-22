-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for USA Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.01). USA Technologies reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 81.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that USA Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover USA Technologies.

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. USA Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a negative return on equity of 22.76%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Northland Securities upgraded USA Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on USA Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered USA Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. USA Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:USAT traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.59. The company had a trading volume of 9,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,153. USA Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $11.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $691.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.10.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of USA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,764,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of USA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,006,000. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About USA Technologies

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

