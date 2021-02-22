$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) will report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PQ Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.16. PQ Group reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PQ Group will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PQ Group.

PQG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded PQ Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PQ Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on PQ Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PQ Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.79.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PQ Group stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $16.21. The company had a trading volume of 91,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,153. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.04. PQ Group has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.66 and a beta of 0.90.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

