$0.15 EPS Expected for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) to announce $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s earnings. The Liberty SiriusXM Group reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 26th.
On average, analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $2.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Liberty SiriusXM Group.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.
LSXMK traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,685. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $50.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.35, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28.
About The Liberty SiriusXM Group
The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
