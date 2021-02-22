$0.15 EPS Expected for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) to announce $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s earnings. The Liberty SiriusXM Group reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $2.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Liberty SiriusXM Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSXMK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,867,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,351,000 after buying an additional 864,638 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,429,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,266,000 after buying an additional 383,276 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,484,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,157,000 after buying an additional 669,591 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,882,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,895,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,911,000 after buying an additional 112,353 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSXMK traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,685. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $50.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.35, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

