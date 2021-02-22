$0.16 EPS Expected for PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) This Quarter

Analysts expect PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) to post earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.14. PGT Innovations reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PGT Innovations.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.
PGTI traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.35. 243,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,460. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.48. PGT Innovations has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $23.81.
PGT Innovations Company Profile
PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.
