$0.16 EPS Expected for PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2021


Analysts expect PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) to post earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.14. PGT Innovations reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PGT Innovations.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,192,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $186,974,000 after acquiring an additional 183,234 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,551,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,237,000 after purchasing an additional 81,177 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,402,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,197,000 after purchasing an additional 130,015 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,118,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,090,000 after purchasing an additional 360,918 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,596,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,467,000 after buying an additional 416,566 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGTI traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.35. 243,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,460. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.48. PGT Innovations has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $23.81.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Earnings History and Estimates for PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI)

