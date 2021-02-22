$0.17 EPS Expected for US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for US Ecology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. US Ecology posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 55.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for US Ecology.

Get US Ecology alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. US Ecology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in US Ecology during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in US Ecology during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in US Ecology during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in US Ecology during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in US Ecology during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ECOL traded up $1.56 on Monday, reaching $39.11. 5,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,491. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.51. US Ecology has a 12 month low of $24.94 and a 12 month high of $50.58.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers specialty material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Ecology (ECOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.