$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.33. Phibro Animal Health reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Phibro Animal Health.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.70% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th.

In other news, COO Larry Lee Miller sold 20,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $458,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 50.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAHC. FMR LLC raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after purchasing an additional 152,853 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1,531.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 211.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 26.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 10,672 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 50.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.90. The company had a trading volume of 171,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,966. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.45. The company has a market capitalization of $926.37 million, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46. Phibro Animal Health has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $28.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

