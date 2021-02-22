-$0.34 EPS Expected for Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) to post ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Microbot Medical’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Microbot Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.34) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Microbot Medical.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microbot Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of Microbot Medical stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.39. The company had a trading volume of 139,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,780. Microbot Medical has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Microbot Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Microbot Medical by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microbot Medical by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microbot Medical Company Profile

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable self-propelled locomotive device to treat capabilities within tubular lumens, such as the blood vessels, respiratory, and the urinary and GI tracts; a combination of a guidewire and microcatheter technologies that are used for endoluminal surgery; and maneuver guidewire, microcatheters, and over-the-wire devices within the body's vasculature.

